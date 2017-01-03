NDTV
Rupee Rises To 68.08 Against Dollar
Fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the rupee, according to dealers.
| Last Updated: January 03, 2017 09:56 (IST)
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, dealers said.
Mumbai
: The rupee recovered by 14 paise to 68.08 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange in early trade on Tuesday on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.
Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.
On Monday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to 68.22 against the US dollar due to huge demand for the American currency.
: January 03, 2017 09:56 (IST)
