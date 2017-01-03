NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Rupee Rises To 68.08 Against Dollar

Fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the rupee, according to dealers.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 03, 2017 09:56 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, dealers said.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, dealers said.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 14 paise to 68.08 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange in early trade on Tuesday on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Monday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to 68.22 against the US dollar due to huge demand for the American currency.

Story first published on: January 03, 2017 09:56 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Know Your Restaurant Bill. Now, Service Charges Not Mandatory
RupeeRupee vs dollarInterbank foreign exchangeForex

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.