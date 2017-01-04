NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Rupee Rises To 68.21 Against Dollar

Fresh selling of the dollar and its weakness against other currencies overseas, barring yen, gave the rupee more muscle, according to dealers.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 04, 2017 09:56 (IST)
A higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee uptrend, dealers said.
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 12 paise to 68.21 against the US dollar on Wednesday at the interbank foreign exchange after selling of the American currency by exporters and banks intensified.

Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas, barring yen, gave the rupee more muscle.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to close at a fresh one-month low of 68.33 against the American currency on heavy dollar demand from corporates and importers.

Story first published on: January 04, 2017 09:51 (IST)
