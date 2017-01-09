Rupee Sheds 24 Paise, Breaches 68 Mark Against Dollar
Sustained capital outflows and dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas also weighed on the local unit but a higher opening in the domestic equity market limited the rupee's fall, forex dealers said.
The rupee had closed steady at 67.96 against the US dollar on Friday.
Mumbai: The rupee again broke below the 68 mark against the dollar by depreciating 24 paise to trade at 68.20 against the greenback in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange, due to increased demand for the American unit from importers and banks.
Story first published on: January 09, 2017 09:37 (IST)