Rupee Weakens Against Dollar Today

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 64.82 against the US dollar in early trade today at the interbank foreign exchange. Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.
On Friday, the rupee had lost 12 paise to close lower at 64.70 a dollar due to renewed demand for the US currency. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 416.28 crore from equity markets on Friday, as per provisional data.
The benchmark Sensex fell over 100 points to 33,572.32 in early trade.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's kept its sovereign rating for India unchanged at 'BBB-minus' with 'stable' outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balance strong GDP growth.