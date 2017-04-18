NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SBI Becomes India's Most-Valued Public Sector Company

During Tuesday's sessions, State Bank of India shares rose 2.33 per cent to Rs 296.40 and ONGC lost 1.36 per cent to Rs 180.60.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 18, 2017 18:11 (IST)
Among the top-10 most valued companies list, SBI is at the fifth position, while ONGC is seventh.
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday surpassed Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to become the country's most valued state-owned company in terms of market valuation. At the end of trade on Tuesday, the market cap of SBI stood at Rs 2,35,307.51 crore. That was about Rs 2,961.79 crore more than that of state-run energy major ONGC's Rs 2,32,345.72 crore.

ONGC once used to be the country's most-valued company in terms of market valuation.

State Bank of India shares ended the day with a mild gain of 0.17 per cent at Rs 290.15, while ONGC fell 1.12 per cent to Rs 181.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

So far this year, shares of SBI have surged almost 16 per cent while ONGC fallen by over 4 per cent.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the most-valued Indian company with a market cap of Rs 4,54,902.85 crore, followed by Reliance Industries Limited (Rs 4,45,578.92 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 3,70,480.05 crore), ITC (Rs 3,38,851.25 crore), State Bank of India, HDFC (Rs 2,35,122.56 crore), ONGC, Infosys (Rs 2,11,870.18 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 1,97,464.44 crore) and Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 1,85,235.49 crore).

Story first published on: April 18, 2017 18:11 (IST)
State Bank of IndiaSBISBI sharesONGCONGC sharesmost valued state-owned companyMost valued PSU

