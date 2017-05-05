SBI, ICICI Bank Extend Gains As President Signs Ordinance To Tackle NPAs
Bad loans in banks rose to Rs. 6.07 lakh crore in December 2016, of which the share of Public sector banks was Rs 5.02 lakh crore.
NDTV News Desk | Last Updated: May 05, 2017 10:28 (IST) NDTV News Desk
Analysts say that the ordinance may enable RBI to direct banks on how to deal with stressed assets.
Banking shares such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank were outperforming in an otherwise lacklustre trading session after the President Pranab Mukherjee gave his nod to the ordinance dealing with the banking sector's non-performing loans and the amendment to the Banking Regulation Act. Analysts say that the ordinance comes as a positive step by the government to deal with massive burden of debt which the state-run lenders are dealing with.
The Union Cabinet empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against willful defaulters. The ordinance has been sent to the president for approval. The ordinance is aimed at empowering RBI to deal more effectively with stressed assets than earlier. A senior finance ministry official said "It is part of a broader plan to resolve bad loans with banks' issue that has been a major hurdle in the economy from achieving its full potential."
Analysts say that the ordinance may enable RBI to direct banks on how to deal with stressed assets. Moving an amendment to the banking regulation act may take time as the next session of parliament starts sometime after second week of July.
The banking sub-index Nifty Bank index on the NSE was outperforming the benchmark indices with a gain of 0.11 per cent.
Among the individual shares, Federal Bank was the top gainer from the banking space, up 5.3 per cent at Rs 113. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC Bank were also up 0.2-4 per cent each.