SBI Is Most-Valued PSU Firm Again, Beats ONGC

In the past few days, a game of musical chair was being played out between SBI and ONGC for the title of most-valued PSU.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 20, 2017 20:50 (IST)
New Delhi: State Bank of India on Thursday yet again surpassed energy behemoth ONGC to become the country's most-valued PSU by market valuation.

SBI on Tuesday for the first time toppled ONGC as the most-valued PSU.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of SBI at the end of today's trade stood at Rs 2,31,049.83 crore. This was Rs 757.42 crore more than ONGC's valuation of Rs 2,30,292.41 crore.

ONGC has been the country's most valued firm across private and public sectors for some time a few years ago, when it first toppled RIL from the top of the charts and then also TCS from the pole position.

Shares of SBI today rose by 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 284.90, while ONGC ended at Rs 179.45, down 0.22 per cent on BSE.

In the top-10 ranking, SBI stands at sixth place and ONGC at seventh spot.

TCS is the most-valued Indian firm with a market valuation of Rs 4,58,784.59 crore, followed by RIL (Rs 4,45,237.53 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 3,74,631.37 crore), ITC (Rs 3,39,397.88 crore), HDFC (Rs 2,40,992.68 crore), SBI, ONGC, Infosys (Rs 2,13,076.07 crore), IOC (Rs 2,07,589.94 crore) and HUL (Rs 1,98,276.07 crore).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 20, 2017 20:50 (IST)
