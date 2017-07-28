NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEBI Calls On Exchanges, Clearing Corps To Better Deal With Tech Glitches

In a statement, SEBI added it would also undertake "a comprehensive review" of the technology and systems deployed at these institutions.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 28, 2017 20:31 (IST)
The statement comes after SEBI's meet following a technology glitch at the NSE.
Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) admonished stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories on Friday to have procedures in place to deal with technological disruptions or cyber attacks, and to quickly share any information when such instances occur.

The statement comes after SEBI convened a meeting of relevant parties on Friday following a technology glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier this month that led to a near five-hour long trading disruption.

SEBI added NSE had assured the regulator at the meeting that the exchange was strengthening its internal processes "to further reduce the response time for recovery and also adoption of automated processes."

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 28, 2017 20:31 (IST)
