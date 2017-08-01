SEBI Sets Up Panel to Curb Insider Trading

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added.
Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set up a committee to suggest measures to improve surveillance and help prevent insider trading and manipulation, it said on Tuesday.
The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at the National Stock Exchange.
The Committee on Fair Market Conduct - led by the government's former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan - includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and SEBI, the regulator said in a statement.
The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added.