SEBI Sets Up Panel to Curb Insider Trading

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 01, 2017 19:41 (IST)
This comes when SEBI is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at the NSE.
Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set up a committee to suggest measures to improve surveillance and help prevent insider trading and manipulation, it said on Tuesday.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at the National Stock Exchange.

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct - led by the government's former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan - includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and SEBI, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 01, 2017 19:38 (IST)
