SEBI To Allow Mutual Funds To Invest In REITs, InvITs
A fund would not be able to invest more than 5 percent of its net asset value in units of a single issuer of REIT or InvITs, the regulator said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 14, 2017 18:12 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Highlights
Fund won't be able to invest over 5% of net asset value a single issuer
Move aimed at boosting investor interest in alternative investments
REITs or InvITs are listed entities that invest in rent-yielding assets
New Delhi: Mutual funds will be allowed to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), the market regulator said on Saturday, a move aimed at boosting investor interest in such alternative investments.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had been working on easing regulations on REITs and InvITs to woo more investors to India's capital-starved property sector.
A fund would not be able to invest more than 5 percent of its net asset value in units of a single issuer of REIT or InvITs, the regulator said in a statement.
The maximum allowed investment in the alternative instruments by a single fund would be capped at 10 percent, it added.
REITs or InvITs are listed entities that invest in rent-yielding assets and distribute most of their income to shareholders as dividends.
The decisions were taken during SEBI's board meeting in Jaipur.