NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

SEBI Tweaks Rules On Foreign Purchases Of Rupee Corporate Debt

Once that 95% limit is reached, however, custodians must halt any foreign investors orders, and the remainder would be sold off under an auction format, SEBI said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 20, 2017 21:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
SEBI said that Indian corporate issuers would be prevented from selling rupee-denominated debt abroad.
SEBI said that Indian corporate issuers would be prevented from selling rupee-denominated debt abroad.
Mumbai: Market regulator said on Thursday foreign investors would be allowed to buy rupee-denominated corporate debt on tap until they reach 95 percent of the Rs 244 lakh crore ($37.87 billion) allocated to them.

Once that 95 percent limit is reached, however, custodians must halt any foreign investors orders, and the remainder would be sold off under an auction format, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

Furthermore, SEBI said that Indian corporate issuers would also be prevented from selling rupee-denominated debt abroad until the foreign ownership in corporate debt falls below 92 percent of the quota.

Issuers and overseas funds could soon have to face the new rules given foreign portfolio investors have utilised 92.9 percent of the limits in corporate bonds, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

India has attracted big foreign investment flows to its debt markets on the back of a strong rupee and bets on low inflation and an improving economy.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 20, 2017 21:44 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Wipro Continues To See Volatile Economic Environment Ahead: Azim Premji
SEBIRupee Corporate DebtSEBI newsRupee Corporate Debt SEBICorporate DebtCorporate Debt SEBIBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.