Sensex Edges Lower Of RBI Monetary Policy Meet, Nifty Below 8,800

Rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares were witnessing a mild selling pressure on account of profit booking.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 07, 2017 10:18 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sensex and Nifty edged lower in morning deals today on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet which begins today to decide on the future course of interest rates. Analysts at Singaporean bank DBS and British brokerage HSBC on Monday concurred with the majority view expecting a rate cut on Wednesday, but said it will be a "close call" for the Monetary Policy Committee. Meanwhile, subdued trading in other Asian markets also added to the sluggish sentiment in the Indian stock markets, said analysts.
As of 10:18 am, the Sensex was down 59 points at 28,381 and Nifty was at 8,780, down 21 points.
Rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares were witnessing a mild selling pressure on account of profit booking ahead of RBI's decision on interest rates which will come out tomorrow. At the same time, FMCG, healthcare, capital goods, metal and oil & gas shares were witnessing buying interest.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 34 were declining while 17 were advancing.
Tata Motors was the top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2 per cent to Rs 517. ACC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ambuja Cements, Bosch, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Idea Cellular, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were also among the prominent laggards in the Nifty.
On the other hand, BHEL, ITC, Sun Pharma, GAIL India, Cipla, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.
The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices as the BSE mid-cap index 0.22 per cent while small-cap index was up 0.44 per cent.