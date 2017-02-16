Sensex Choppy; IT Stocks, Led By TCS, Support Markets
Sentiment in Indian IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback.
Analysts say that Nifty has support at 8,700 levels while the index faces resistance at 8,800.
Indian stock markets saw a positive start on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising over 100 points and the broader Nifty retaking 8,750. Gains were led by IT, pharmaceutical, consumer durables and auto stocks. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki India were among the top gainers in early morning deals - rising between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. The domestic equities were supported by prevailing strength in other Asian markets, which touched new 19-month highs with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up by a tenth this year thanks to more optimistic earnings expectations and an unwinding of bearish emerging market bets.
However, after the uptick in early trade, Indian markets faces pressure at higher levels, with Sensex and Nifty giving up all its gains.
Some of the other Nifty gainers included SBI, GAIL India, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors. However, upside in the broader markets was curbed by ICICI Bank, BHEL, Zee Entertainment and Bharat Petroleum, down up to 2 per cent. At 9:45 am, 26 stocks in the 51-scrip Nifty were in the positive zone, while the remaining half gave in to the negative territory.
Wall Street pushed relentlessly into record-high territory on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a seven-session winning streak.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, in her second day of economic testimony before Congress, offered no additional insight on the timing of the central bank's next rate hike after her comments a day earlier had hinted at a fairly hawkish policy stance. Traders may also be leaning towards the US central bank delaying a rate increase beyond its March meeting, with the probability of three to four rate hikes by the end of year diminishing slightly, according to the CME FedWatch tool.