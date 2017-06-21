Sensex Consolidates For Second Day, Nifty Settles Below 9,650

Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as consolidation continued after the benchmark Sensex gained over 2 per cent in last one month and 7.25 per cent in last three months. Sensex shed 13.89 points to end at 31,283.64 while the benchmark Nifty closed below the crucial 9,650 level at 9,633.60, down 19.90 points or 0.20 per cent.



The BSE Sensex opened marginally lower on Wednesday tracking weakness across other Asian shares and fell as much as 104 points during the day. However, late buying in banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank, SBI and FMCG shares like Hindustan Unilever helped it recover most of the lost ground.



FMCG shares were the biggest gainers today with the Nifty FMCG sub-index rising 0.77 per cent. Hindustan Unilever was the top gainer in Nifty, up 2.78 per cent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, which gained between 0.7-0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, metal stocks witnessed maximum selling pressure today with the Nifty Metal sub-index falling 1.17 per cent.Among Nifty stocks, Hindalco Industries was the top loser, down 2.69 per cent. ONGC, Tata Motors, Bosch, Gail India and Lupin were the other prominent losers in the index, which fell between 1.5-2.55 per cent.