Sensex Down Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 9,550; PSU Banks Weigh

The Sensex fell over 100 points and Nifty was trading below its important psychological level of 9,550 as PSU banking shares came under heavy selling pressure after a report suggested that the strong steps taken by Reserve Bank to resolve NPAs are likely to raise provisioning by a whopping 25 per cent this year as lenders will take up to 60 per cent hair cut while resolving these accounts. Analysts say that the markets are likely witness some volatility this week amid derivatives expiry and will be steered by the countdown to the all-new GST (Goods and Services Tax) kicking off on July 1.
PSU banking shares were among the worst hit, the PSU banking index on the NSE fell over 3 per cent with shares of banks like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank falling between 3 and 5 per cent each.
Capital goods, oil & gas and IT shares were also facing the heat of selling pressure.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 were trading lower while 15 were among the gainers. BPCL was the top Nifty loser, down 4.55 per cent at Rs 602. Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cemet, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors DVR and Power Grid were also among the losers. On the other hand, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were among the gainers.
The broader markets were underperforming the benchmark indices with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices down over a per cent each.
The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,543 shares were declining while 608 were advancing on the BSE.