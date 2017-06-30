Sensex Down Over 150 Points, Nifty Below 9,500 On Broad-Based Selloff
The Sensex fell over 150 points and the broader Nifty was trading near its important psychological level of 9,450 on the back of broad-based selling pressure amid weak global markets. Most of the Asian share markets were trading lower with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.25 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining nearly 1 per cent and Taiwan Weighted dropping 0.6 per cent. Overnight, the US stocks also ended on a weak note as technology shares came under heavy selling pressure adding to the weak sentiment.
Back home, market participants say that Nifty has important support near 9,400 levels. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Research, "Nifty has important support around 9,400 and chances of Nifty correcting below are quite weak."
"The recent correction in the markets is a healthy sign and Nifty can go up and test 10,000 levels in July or August," adds Mr Prabhakar.
Meanwhile, from the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were trading lower while 14 were among the gainers.
Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top Nifty loser, down 2.3 per cent at Rs 1,070. Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements and GAIL India were also among the losers.
Selling pressure was visible across the sectors. Banking, realty, capital goods and auto shares were among the worst hit. The broader markets were also facing the heat of selling pressure as the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were down 0.4 and 0.5 per cent each respectively.
The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 980 were trading lower while 495 were trading higher on the BSE.
Story first published on: June 30, 2017 09:40 (IST)