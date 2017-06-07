Sensex Edges Higher Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome, Nifty Regains 9,650

Indian shares moved marginally higher on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of the RBI credit policy announcement later in the day. Sensex gained as much as 100 points to 31,289 while the 51-share Nifty added nearly 30 points to move above the 9,650 mark. FMCG, pharma and banking shares were the prominent gainer in the market.



Among Nifty stocks, Gail India was the top gainer up 1.61 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp were the other prominent gainers in the Nifty rising between 1.15-1.6 per cent.



Meanwhile, Wipro fell 1 per cent to be the top loser in Nifty followed by Yes Bank, BPCL, TCS and Dr Reddy's Lab, which fell between 0.5-1 per cent.

As of 9:45 am, Sensex was 90 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 31,281 and the Nifty traded with 22.45 points or 0.23 per cent gains at 9,659.60.Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 32 were up while, 19 stocks traded with losses.Elsewhere, other Asian shares traded with minor gains except Nikkei, which was down 0.15 per cent as investors lightened holdings after it hit a near-two year high last Friday in thin trading. Shanghai Composite was up 0.93 per cent, Hang Seng traded flat while Kospi was down 0.13 per cent.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.81 points, or 0.23 percent, the S&P 500 lost 6.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,429.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,275.06.