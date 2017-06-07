Sensex Edges Higher Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome, Nifty Regains 9,650

Indian shares moved marginally higher on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of the RBI credit policy announcement later in the day. Sensex gained as much as 100 points to 31,289 while the 51-share Nifty added nearly 30 points to move above the 9,650 mark. FMCG, pharma and banking shares were the prominent gainer in the market.
Among Nifty stocks, Gail India was the top gainer up 1.61 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp were the other prominent gainers in the Nifty rising between 1.15-1.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, Wipro fell 1 per cent to be the top loser in Nifty followed by Yes Bank, BPCL, TCS and Dr Reddy's Lab, which fell between 0.5-1 per cent.
