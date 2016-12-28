Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Above 8,050; IT, Pharma Stocks In Spotlight

Analysts say that Nifty faces strong resistance around 8100 levels after yesterday's pullback rally.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: December 28, 2016 09:58 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Indian stocks advanced on Wednesday but faced pressure at higher levels. The Sensex was up around 100 points while Nifty was above 8,050.
Analysts say that Nifty faces strong resistance around 8100 levels after yesterday's pullback rally. The Sensex had gone up over 400 points yesterday as some analysts deemed the recent decline in the benchmark gauge to a five-week low to be excessive.
Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers in the market, selling Indian equities worth Rs 712 crore yesterday. Overseas investors have sold more than $875 million of local stocks this month, after a $2.6 billion net outflow in November. For the pullback rally to sustain, experts say that selling from overseas investors need to abate.
Some follow-up buying was seen today in IT, FMCG and pharma stock, which outperformed in yesterday's rally. On the other hand, mild selling pressure was witnessed in oil & gas and metal stocks.
Among the Nifty50 stocks, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, up around 1 per cent. Tata Steel and BPCL were among the major losers.
Story first published on: December 28, 2016 09:58 (IST)