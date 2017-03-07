Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Approaches 9,000: 10 Updates

The Nifty moved closer to 9,000 level today, extending this year's rally which has propelled Indian markets close to new highs. The government moved a step closer towards rolling out the long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July, after a panel of central and state finance officials finalised two key bills on Saturday. Further, better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers, earnings from India Inc, a supportive Budget and strong global markets have also lifted the sentiment on Dalal Street. With today's gains, Nifty has already rallied nearly 10 per cent so far this year. Analysts say that the state election results, which will be announced on March 11, will be a further trigger for the markets.
1) The GST Council unanimously approved the draft central GST and integrated GST laws in its 11th meeting on Saturday with which the government moved one step closer towards launching the new tax regime from July.
2) Despite the notes ban, Indian economy clocked a much better-than-expected growth rate of 7 per cent in the December quarter, cementing its place as the fastest growing major economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.
