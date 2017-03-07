Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Approaches 9,000: 10 Updates

The Nifty moved closer to 9,000 level today, extending this year's rally which has propelled Indian markets close to new highs. The government moved a step closer towards rolling out the long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July, after a panel of central and state finance officials finalised two key bills on Saturday. Further, better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers, earnings from India Inc, a supportive Budget and strong global markets have also lifted the sentiment on Dalal Street. With today's gains, Nifty has already rallied nearly 10 per cent so far this year. Analysts say that the state election results, which will be announced on March 11, will be a further trigger for the markets.



1) The GST Council unanimously approved the draft central GST and integrated GST laws in its 11th meeting on Saturday with which the government moved one step closer towards launching the new tax regime from July.



2) Despite the notes ban, Indian economy clocked a much better-than-expected growth rate of 7 per cent in the December quarter, cementing its place as the fastest growing major economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.

3) Earnings of Indian companies have also shown resilience in the December quarter. Analysts say that the Q3 earnings of India Inc were better than expected and sets the tone for good growth for subsequent quarters.4) The rally in the market has been driven by domestic investors. In the first two months of this year (January and February), they have pumped over Rs 7,000 crore into equities.5) A big part of the domestic inflows has also been driven by retail investors. Experts say that nearly Rs. 3,000 crore is being invested by domestic retail investors through systematic investment plans of equity mutual funds every month.6) Foreign institutional investors, who were net sellers of Indian shares from October 2016 to January 2016, have also turned net buyers of Indian shares and bought shares worth Rs 10,500 crore in February.7) The Indian currency has hold up well against a rising dollar. A supportive Budget and steady RBI monetary policy has propped up the rupee.8) The global markets have also been supportive. The Wall Street has been rallying to new highs, buoyed by expectations of tax cuts and fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration.9) Analysts say Indian equity markets are now playing a catch-up game with its emerging market counterparts after underperforming other emerging markets over the last few months.10) As of 9.25 am, The Nifty was down 7.45 points or 0.08 per cent at 8,956 and the BSE benchmark Sensex traded 0.01 per cent lower at 29,045.77. Reliance Industries was the top gainer in Nifty with nearly 1 per cent gains followed by Tech Mahindra after it announced acquisition of US-based healthcare solutions provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million. (With agency inputs)