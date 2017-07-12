Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Reclaims 9,800 Mark; Energy Stocks Lead

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex advanced over 73 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 9,800 level as investors looked forward to release of key macroeconomic data due today amid a mixed trend in Asia.



The 30-share index went up 73.03 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 31,820.12.



The gauge gained 386.45 points in the previous two sessions to close at a fresh record high of 31,747.09 yesterday.

All the sectoral indices led by oil and gas, realty, PSU, bank and auto turned green.The NSE index Nifty recaptured the key 9,800 mark by rising 27.10 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 9,813.15.Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) data for May and CPI inflation for June, to be released after market closing today, drove stocks higher.Major gainers were Reliance Industries, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 1.86 per cent.Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.92 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.31 per cent. China's main Shanghai Composite Index was down by 0.12 per cent.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat yesterday.