Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Regains 8,050 Mark

Indian shares edged higher on Thursday after opening with minor losses tracking its Asian counterparts. The Sensex was up over 50 points, while the Nifty50 index traded above the psychological mark of 8,050 led by gains in IT and energy shares. TCS and HCL Tech were up over 1 per cent each supporting gains in the broader indices.



Meanwhile, Bharti Infratel was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.3 per cent at Rs 343.30 followed by Ambuja Cements. TCS, HCL Tech, BPCL, ACC, Axis Bank and Wipro were the other prominent gainers in the index rising between 0.70 to 1.2 per cent. On the other hand Zee Entertainment was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.88 per cent followed by Gail India, Adani Ports and ITC.



Analysts say markets may witness volatility during the day on account of expiry of the futures and options contracts for the December series. Continuous selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors is likely to weigh on investor sentiment, analysts added. FIIs sold cash shares worth Rs 527 crore in cash market on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional were net buyers to the tune of Rs 825 crore.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Thursday after Wall Street suffered a mild setback after weeks of gains, while the dollar faded against the yen in typical year-end profit taking.Japan's Nikkei lost over 1 per cent as the yen firmed, edging away from its recent one-year top. Australia's main index eased 0.1 per cent, having touched a 17-month peak the previous day.Overnight, US stocks ended lower. The Dow fell 0.56 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.89 per cent.As of 9.48 a.m., The Sensex was up 3 points at 26,214 and the Nifty traded 6.2 points higher at 8,041. (With agency inputs)