Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Regains 8,200 Mark

Among Nifty50 stocks, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR were the top two gainer rising 1.8 and 1.6 per cent respectively.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: January 04, 2017 09:32 (IST)
9.20 a.m.: Indian shares opened on a flat note on Wednesday tracking mixed trade across Asian shares. The Sensex was up 53 points and the Nifty50 index traded 21 points higher above the 8,200 mark. 

Among individual sectors, auto, metal, IT, pharma and banking shares witnessed buying, while FMCG shares were under pressure. Among Nifty50 stocks, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR were the top two gainer rising 1.8 and 1.6 per cent respectively. Dr Reddy's Lab, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement were the other prominent gainers in the Nifty rising between 0.9-1.5 per cent. 

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.6 per cent, continuing its slide to the second straight day. Idea Cellular, ITC, Hindustan Lever, Bharti Airtel were the other prominent losers in the Nifty50 index. 



9.05 a.m.: Rupee trades higher at 68.24/dollar against yesterday's close of 68.33.



Story first published on: January 04, 2017 09:32 (IST)
