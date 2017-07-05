Sensex Edges Higher, Reliance Industries Leads Gains

Major gainers that backed the key indices were Reliance Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports. Reliance Industries shares rose over 1 per cent to Rs 1,438.
The Sensex moved up 75 points in early session today as support came in from blue-chip stocks amid a mixed performance in Asia. The 30-share index was trading higher by 74.85 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 31,284.64. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, power and realty went higher.
The gauge had lost 12 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too edged up 7.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 9,621.10.
Asian share markets were subdued for a second session on Wednesday as simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula supported safe-harbours including the yen, bonds and gold.
A holiday in the United States and a dearth of major data kept activity muted, though minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day could provide some impetus.
Among the few releases in Asia was the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China which dropped to 51.6 in June, from 52.8 in May.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent, having shed 0.6 percent on Tuesday when North Korea fired a missile into Japanese waters.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent, but South Korea's main index managed to hold steady.