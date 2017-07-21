Sensex Edges Higher; Wipro Surges 7%, RIL In Limelight After Strong Q1

The BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Friday overcoming subdued Asian markets, as index heavy weights like Reliance Industries witnessed strong buying after it reported better-than-expected earnings for the April-June quarter. Sensex advanced over 70 points while the Nifty added over 20 points to 9,899 in early trade. Gains in the market were led by Reliance Industries, which rose 2.3 per cent, and Wipro, which surged 7 per cent on share buyback announcement. Wipro, India's third biggest IT outsourcer, reported a better-than-estimated consolidated net profit of Rs 2,083 crore and announced a share buyback worth up to Rs 11,000 crore at a price of Rs 320, a premium of nearly 19 per cent from Thursday's closing price of Rs 269.15.



However, Wipro's guidance for the September quarter disappointed investors. The Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it expects revenue from its core IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending September. That represents a range from a slight fall of 0.5 percent to a 1.5 percent increase over the three months to September 30.



Meanwhile, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) posted a 9 per cent rise in first-quarter standalone profit at Rs 8,196 crore on Thursday, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemicals business. Analysts on average expected RIL to post a standalone profit of Rs 7,993 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As of 9.37 am, Nifty was up 19.75 points or 0.20 per cent at 9,893.05 and the BSE benchmark Sensex traded 63 points higher at 31,967.The IT sub-index of NSE, Nifty IT, surged 1.81 per cent as Wipro earnings boosted sentiment for other IT stocks like HCL Tech, which will report its earnings next week. HCL Tech was up 1.51 per cent. (With agency inputs)