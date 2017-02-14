Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Nears 8,800 In Lacklustre Trade
Reliance Industries and GAIL were among the top gainers while Hero MotoCorp was among the top losers.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 12:22 (IST) Thomson Reuters
Indian shares were largely flat on Tuesday amid weak Asian markets, and gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in financial and auto stocks. The Nifty index was down 0.17 per cent at 8,790.40 as of 11:05 am, dragged down by auto and IT stocks.
The Sensex was 0.06 per cent lower at 28,335.64.
Reliance Industries and GAIL were among the top gainers while Hero MotoCorp was among the top losers. Nifty Auto index, which has risen about 9 per cent this year, was trading 0.54 per cent lower.
Foreign institutional inflows have been subdued after the government decided to ban higher denomination notes on November 8.
"There isn't much action driving the market at the moment ... It will take another quarter to recover (from demonetisation effect)," said Kaushik Mukherjee, Partner, BMR Legal.
Foreign investors have net purchased shares worth net $326.06 million so far this month and $319.67 million this year. They had net bought stocks worth $2.90 billion in 2016, down from a net $3.27 billion invested in 2015.
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.55 per cent. It lost about 3 per cent in the previous session.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp's shares fell as much as 3.5 per cent in their biggest intraday percent drop since December 15, 2016 after December quarter average gross refining margin fell to $5.57 per barrel.