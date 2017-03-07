NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Settles Below 8,950

Selling pressure was visible in metal, auto, pharma and banking stocks. The metal sub-index of NSE fell 1.75 per cent.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 16:00 (IST)
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as index heavyweights like Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors saw profit booking. Meanwhile, caution also prevailed ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state election results, due on Saturday. The Sensex ended today's rangebound session 48.63 per cent or 0.17 per cent lower while Nifty closed with 0.18 per cent losses at 8,946.9.

Selling pressure was visible in metal, auto, pharma and banking stocks. The metal sub-index of NSE fell 1.75 per cent. Among Nifty stocks, Hindalco fell the most with 3.26 per cent fall followed by Tata Steel, which was down 2.09 per cent. Infosys, Lupin, Idea Cellular and Axis Bank were the other major losers in the Nifty.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports jumped 1.93 per cent to be the top gainer in Nifty, followed by TCS, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and ONGC, which gained between 1-1.5 per cent.



Midcap and smallcap shares however managed to close in the positive territory with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.14 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index edging 0.03 per cent higher.

Lycos Internet, Just Dial, Eros International and Kaveri Seeds Company were some of the major gainers in the BSE Midcap index rising between 4-8.5 per cent.



Story first published on: March 07, 2017 16:00 (IST)
