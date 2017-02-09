Sensex Edges Lower On Weakness In Banking, Metal Shares
Metal shares came under heavy selling pressure, the BSE metal index was the top sectoral loser, down over 1 per cent.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 09, 2017 10:44 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The Sensex which rose over 150 points and Nifty which reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 8,800 in opening deals today edged lower as selling pressure emerged in banking, metal, auto, capital goods and FMCG shares at higher levels owing to profit taking, traders said.
As of 10:27 a.m., the Sensex was down 12 points or 0.04 per cent at 28,278 and Nifty was at 8,760, down 9 points.
On the sectoral front, metal shares came under heavy selling pressure, the BSE metal index was the top sectoral loser, down over 1 per cent. Auto, banking, capital goods and FMCG shares which were witnessing buying in opening trades also succumbed to the selling pressure.
From the metals space, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and SAIL were among the top laggards. Heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were also seen exerting pressure on the benchmark indices.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 35 were declining while only 16 were advancing.
Aurobindo Pharma was the top Nifty gainer, up 1.26 per cent at Rs 705. Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Lupin, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the gainers.
Hero MotoCorp shares gained as much as 3 per cent on Thursday after the two-wheeler maker reported better than estimated earnings for the October to December quarter led by improvement in its operating margin.
Hero MotoCorp reported a net profit of Rs. 772 crore on revenues of Rs. 6,899 crore in Q3. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had estimated its net profit at Rs. 718 crore on sales of Rs. 6,402 crore.
The broader markets were in-line with the benchmark indices. The mid-cap index was down 0.16 per cent and the small-cap index was up 0.1 per cent.