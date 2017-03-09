Sensex Ends 27 Points Higher Ahead Of Exit Poll Results

Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of exit poll results for the state elections. The Sensex rose 27 points while the Nifty closed 2.7 points higher at 8,927 as auto, banking shares like Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Axis Bank, Tata Motors gained.



Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Thursday tracking weakness across the global markets but later on they witnessed recovery due to buying in select auto and banking shares.



Indian markets have been moving in a range for last few days. Analysts say state election results could drive markets significantly on either way. Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services said that the state election verdict will be a key short-term trigger for the markets. Nifty could go up to 9,500 or see similar downside move, depending on the outcome, he added.

Exit polls are due out around 5:30 pm. Actual results will be announced on Saturday. The broader NSE Nifty settled 2.7 points higher at 8,927 while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 27.19 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 28,929.13.Among individual sectors, auto and banking shares witnessed buying. Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer in Nifty with 1.71 per cent gains followed by SBI with 1.24 per cent gains. Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Ambuja Cements were among the other top five gainers in the Nifty.Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories fell 5 per cent to its lowest since August 2014 after the US drug regulator issued form 483 with 13 observations for a manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was the top loser in the Nifty50 index. Gail India, Wipro, Idea cellular, Adani Ports, ONGC were the other prominent losers in the index. (With agency inputs)