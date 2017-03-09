Sensex Ends 27 Points Higher Ahead Of Exit Poll Results

Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of exit poll results for the state elections. The Sensex rose 27 points while the Nifty closed 2.7 points higher at 8,927 as auto, banking shares like Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Axis Bank, Tata Motors gained.
Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Thursday tracking weakness across the global markets but later on they witnessed recovery due to buying in select auto and banking shares.
Indian markets have been moving in a range for last few days. Analysts say state election results could drive markets significantly on either way. Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services said that the state election verdict will be a key short-term trigger for the markets. Nifty could go up to 9,500 or see similar downside move, depending on the outcome, he added.
