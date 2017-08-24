Sensex Ends 28 Points Higher, Aurobindo Pharma Jumps 5%

Indian shares ended nearly flat on Thursday as gains in pharma and metal shares were offset by losses in banking and energy shares. The Sensex closed 28.05 points higher at 31,596.06 while the Nifty added 4.55 points to end at 9,857.05. The pharma sub-index of NSE, Nifty Pharma, rose 3.32 per cent lead by gains in Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Sun pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab and Cipla, which rose between 2.5-5 per cent and were the top five gainers in the Nifty.



Meanwhile, Infosys extended its recovery and rose 2.16 per cent on reports that its co-founder and former chief executive Nandan Nilekani is set to return to head the company and put an end to an acrimonious dispute between its board and founders.