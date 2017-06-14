Sensex Ends 52 Points Higher, PSU Banks Gain

Indian shares ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday with Reliance Industries Ltd gaining on strong April subscriber additions, although broader sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.



The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 52.42 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 31,155.91, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.12 per cent at 9,618.15.



Reliance Industries shares gained 3.28 per cent to be the top gainer in Nifty after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a report said that Reliance Jio, telecom unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, added maximum number of wireless subscribers in the month of April, 2017.

Bank of Baroda, Dr Reddy's Lab, L&T and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers in the Nifty rising between 1.3-1.8 per cent.Meanwhile, state-owned banks also gained on Wednesday after the RBI said it had identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them, without disclosing any account names. The PSU banks' sub-index of National Stock Exchange ended 0.92 per cent higher. (With agency inputs)