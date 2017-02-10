Sensex Ends Flat For Third Day; IT Stocks Outperform

The BSE Sensex ended on a flat note for the third straight day on Friday as gains in IT and banking stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and pharma stocks.



The BSE benchmark ended 4.55 points higher at 28,334.25, while the Nifty50 index gained 15.15 points to end at 8,793.55.



IT stocks were in limelight today. The IT sub-index of NSE surged 2.16 per cent led by gains in TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys, which closed with over 2 per cent gains each.

Meanwhile, banking shares also witnessed buying on Friday. The banking sub-index of NSE, Nifty Bank ended 0.31 per cent higher led by gains in Bank of Baroda, which closed 2.09 per cent higher ahead of its earnings announcement for the December quarter.IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank also gained between 0.5-1.7 per cent lifting the Nifty Bank index. SBI, which reported better than estimated earnings today, ended flat after gaining as much as 2 per cent during the day.Among Nifty stocks, Grasim Industries was the top gainer with 3.74 per cent gains after U.S. index provider MSCI added the company to its Emerging Markets index on Thursday.Meanwhile, Auro Pharma was the top loser in Nifty, down 3.88 per cent as its Q3 earnings failed to meet Street's expectation. Lupin, Dr Reddy's Lab, BPCL and ITC were the other prominent losers in the index falling between 1.5-1.7 per cent.