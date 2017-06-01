Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Holds 9,600; Midcaps Outperform

Indian shares ended Thursday's range-bound session on a flat note. The Sensex closed 8.21 points lower at 31,137.59, while the Nifty50 index shed 5.15 points to settle above the important psychological level of 9,600. Meanwhile, the midcap and smallcap shares outperformed the broader indices today. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.48 per cent higher and the BSE Smallcap index added 1.02 per cent.



The BSE Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Thursday and traded in a narrow range throughout the day. This reaction followed data out late on Wednesday showing India was no longer the world's fastest-growing major economy after posting gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.1 percent in January-March from a year earlier, well below expectations for 7.1 percent and China's 6.9 percent annual expansion in the first quarter.



Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold its policy repo rate at 6.25 percent on June 7 and issue a less hawkish statement than at its last meeting.

The change in tone is expected given recent data showing consumer inflation easing to 2.99 percent in April - well below its target of 4 percent - though markets are still braced for a potential surprise.Meanwhile, economic growth in the last quarter was seen likely to have been hit by the government ban on high-denomination banknotes imposed in November.The economy is, however, still expected to post stronger economic growth going forward, a view that spurred Indian shares to record highs last month."Markets expect the next quarter to be very good," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services."It will be a big surprise if RBI cuts rates now," he added. "RBI will take some more time as they are also concerned about inflation and how much further the note-ban impact will continue.""But given that markets have been proven wrong the last three times, no one is confident to go the whole hog and buy especially with just one week to go for the monetary policy meeting."Among Nifty stocks, Adani Ports and SEZ was the top gainer rising 3 per cent followed by HUL and Bharti Infratel, which added 2.65 and 2.63 per cent respectively.Meanwhile, Indian Oil was the top loser in Nifty, down 3.63 per cent followed by Vedanta and ICICI Bank. Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 25 shares ended higher while 26 closed with losses.(With agency inputs)