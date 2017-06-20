Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Settles Above 9,650

Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday as gains in IT stocks were offset by losses FMCG and banking shares. The Sensex closed 14.04 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 31,297.53, while Nifty settled above the crucial 9,650 mark at 9,653.5, down 4 points. Shares of information technology companies including Infosys Ltd jumped tracking an overnight rebound in U.S. technology stocks.



"The Indian IT sector is mostly trading at fairly good valuations at the moment, specifically in the mid-cap space," said Amit Chandra, senior manager and research analyst at HDFC Securities.



Short-term triggers such as bonus and share buybacks due from companies such as Wipro Ltd are also boosting overall sentiment in the sector, he added.

The Nifty IT sub-index closed 0.90 per cent higher led by Infosys, which settled 1.47 per cent higher. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and TCS also rose between 0.5-1.4 per cent.Among mid-caps, Mindtree Ltd gained as much as 1.8 per cent before settling 0.74 per cent higher.

However, weakness in banking stocks like HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank, which fell between 0.35-1.5 per cent, offset losses made by IT stocks. The Nifty Bank sub-index closed 0.18 per cent lower.



Among Nifty stocks, Tata power was the top gainer, up 5.18 per cent. Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, ONGC and Cipla were the other major gainers in the Nifty.



Meanwhile, Power Grid was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.93 per cent followed by Eicher Motors and Lupin, which fell 1.85 per cent and 1.66 per cent respectively. (With agency inputs)