Sensex Ends flat, Nifty Settles Below 9,600; IT, Pharma Shares Fall

Pharma stocks came under selling pressure today led by Lupin, which closed 4.33 per cent lower.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 16, 2017 15:57 (IST)
Indian equity indices ended flat on Friday as gains in banking and FMCG shares were offset by losses in IT and pharma shares. The BSE Sensex closed 19.33 points lower at 31,056.40, while the Nifty settled below the 9,600 mark for the second straight day, up 10 points at 9,588.05.

Pharma stocks came under selling pressure today led by Lupin, which closed 4.33 per cent lower. The pharma sub-index of NSE, Nifty Pharma fell 1.75 per cent. Other than pharma, IT stocks were the other prominent losers in the Nifty. The IT sub-index, Nifty IT fell 0.86 per cent led by Wipro, which fell 2.14 per cent. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech also shed between 0.5-1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, banking stocks rebound today after Thursday's fall. The Nifty Bank sub-index rose 0.45 per cent.



Story first published on: June 16, 2017 15:57 (IST)
