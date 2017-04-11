NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Ends Higher; IT Stocks Gain

Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Tuesday with IT stocks recovering, even as caution prevailed ahead of the earnings season.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 11, 2017 17:12 (IST)
The Sensex closed up 0.72 percent at 29,788.35.

The Nifty ended 0.61 percent higher at 9,237.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 11, 2017 17:12 (IST)
