Sensex Ends Higher; IT Stocks Gain
Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Tuesday with IT stocks recovering, even as caution prevailed ahead of the earnings season.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: April 11, 2017 17:12 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Tuesday with IT stocks recovering, even as caution prevailed ahead of the earnings season.
The Sensex closed up 0.72 percent at 29,788.35.
The Nifty ended 0.61 percent higher at 9,237.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: April 11, 2017 17:12 (IST)
GAINERS / LOSERS
