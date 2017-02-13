Sensex Ends Little Changed, Infosys Rises 1.6%

The Sensex ended 15 points higher at 28,351 while Nifty closed at 8,805, up 11 points.
February 13, 2017 15:48 (IST)
Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday with losses in financials such as Bank of Baroda and telecom company Idea Cellular outweighing gains in IT stocks.
However, investor sentiment was upbeat as Asian shares ticked up on renewed optimism over U.S. President Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy.
Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House said last week, sending stock prices and the dollar higher on hopes for a cut in corporate tax rates.
"Markets have been fairly strong after the budget and mid-caps have been doing well... Global mood is also helping boost sentiment (in India)," said Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities.
Among top Nifty gainers, Infosys gained 1.6 per cent while TCS rose 0.70 per cent. Among losers, Idea Cellular fell 2.5 per cent while Bank of Baroda slumped 11 per cent.