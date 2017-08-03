NDTV
Sensex Ends Lower For Second Session; Banks Drag
The Nifty closed down 0.67 percent at 10,013.65, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.74 percent lower at 32,237.88.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: August 03, 2017 16:09 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Sensex closed 0.74 per cent lower at 32,237.88.
Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday as banking stocks fell on doubts over the likelihood of further rate cuts by the country's central bank.
The Nifty closed down 0.67 percent at 10,013.65, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.74 percent lower at 32,237.88.
ICICI Bank and State Bank of India ended down more than 2 percent each.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
