NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Sensex Ends Lower For Second Session; Banks Drag

The Nifty closed down 0.67 percent at 10,013.65, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.74 percent lower at 32,237.88.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 03, 2017 16:09 (IST)
Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday as banking stocks fell on doubts over the likelihood of further rate cuts by the country's central bank.

ICICI Bank and State Bank of India ended down more than 2 percent each.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 03, 2017 16:09 (IST)
