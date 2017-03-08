NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Ends Lower, State Election Results Eyed

The Nifty closed down 0.25 per cent at 8,924.30, while the Sensex ended 0.34 per cent lower at 28,901.94.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 08, 2017 16:41 (IST)
Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results and a US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The Nifty closed down 0.25 per cent at 8,924.30, while the Sensex ended 0.34 per cent lower at 28,901.94. 

Reliance Industries dropped as much as 1.44 per cent after hitting its highest since May 2008 on Tuesday.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 08, 2017 16:41 (IST)
