NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Market
|
Sensex Ends Lower, State Election Results Eyed
The Nifty closed down 0.25 per cent at 8,924.30, while the Sensex ended 0.34 per cent lower at 28,901.94.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: March 08, 2017 16:41 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results and a US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
The Nifty closed down 0.25 per cent at 8,924.30, while the Sensex ended 0.34 per cent lower at 28,901.94.
Reliance Industries dropped as much as 1.44 per cent after hitting its highest since May 2008 on Tuesday.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: March 08, 2017 16:41 (IST)
Related
Avenue Supermarts IPO Fully Subscribed On First Day
Delhi Government Slashes Tax On Jet Fuel, Aviation Stocks Rally
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points; IT, Metal Stocks Under Pressure
Trending
Gratuity Benefit Limit To Get Doubled: 5 Things To Know
No Taxes To Move Provident Fund Money To NPS (Pension Account): 10 Facts
Fears Rise H-1B Spouses May Lose Right To Work In US
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Jet Airways Offers Special Fares Starting From Rs 1,330
Sensex
Nifty
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Banks Say Cash Transaction Fee Will Help Digitisation. Do You Agree?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.