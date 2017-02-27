Sensex Erases Early Losses As Reliance Industries Surges

Indian equity indices-Sensex and Nifty-turned positive after opening lower on Monday as heavy-weight Reliance Industries surged over 5 per cent. The Sensex was down nearly 80 points at the opening while the Nifty fell 19 points to 8,913.65. Energy stocks were the prominent gainers in the index led by Reliance Industries. The energy sub-index of NSE was up over 2 per cent.
Aurobindo Pharma, Gail India, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports were the other prominent gainer in the Nifty rising between 0.85-1.5 per cent.
Axis Bank was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.73 per cent followed by Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment and Idea Cellular.
