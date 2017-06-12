Sensex Extends Fall, Nifty Hovers Around 9,600; L&T Down Over 3%

Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
Inflation in India is expected to have cooled to a new record low of 2.60 percent in May, a Reuters poll found, which could add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates later in the year.
Asian markets were also lower - with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.8 percent - as shares of electronic products makers fell on caution ahead of the Fed, which is expected to raise rates and signal further increases this year.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement