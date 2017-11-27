Sensex Extends Gains To Eighth Session, Banks Support

Gains were supported by some buying witnessed in banking stocks
Extending its rising spree to yet another day, the BSE Sensex closed 45.20 points higher at 33,724. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index settled 9.85 points higher at 10,399.55. With that, the stock markets marked higher closing for an eighth consecutive session. Gains were supported by some buying witnessed in banking stocks. Infra, realty, energy and consumer durables stocks also pushed the indices up.
NTPC, Axis Bank, ONGC, Bharti Infratel, UPL, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the top Nifty 50 gainers - closing around 0.8-3.4 per cent higher.
The NSE's sub index of banking stocks, Nifty Bank, added 112.30 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 25,891.95. Axis Bank closed 2.54 per cent higher, followed by SBI (1 per cent), IDFC Bank (0.8 per cent), Yes Bank (0.7 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.6 per cent).
Monday's higher closing marks a cumulative gain of 281.5 points for the NSE Nifty since November 15, when the index had closed at 10,118.05. The BSE Sensex has gained 964 points during this period.
Out of the 50-scrip NSE benchmark index, 25 stocks finished with a gain on Monday. Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, L&T, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp were among some other gainers - closing between 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent higher - on the Nifty 50.
HPCL, Adani Ports, Infosys, Tata Motors and Ambuja Cements were some Nifty 50 losers on Monday, falling between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.