Sensex Extends Rally, Nifty Above 10,050; PSU Banks Gain

The BSE Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the noon trade with fresh buying coming in state-owned banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda. The Nifty was up 0.53 per cent at 10,059.25 as of 12.45 pm, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.55 percent higher at 32,059.35. Markets rose for the r a fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in metal, banking, FMCG and pharma shares. Meanwhile, investors kept an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.
Retail inflation is expected to have picked up to a five-month high in August, with consumer prices forecast to rise 3.20 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.
IndusInd Bank Ltd, which is in exclusive talks to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, fell 2.4 percent after rising more than 5 percent in the previous session.
