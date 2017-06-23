Sensex Falls 152 Points, Nifty Settles Below 9,600; Banking, Auto Stocks Drag

Indian shares ended lower on Friday as investors booked profits in recent gainers like financials and auto stocks. The Sensex shed 152.53 points or 0.48 per cent to end at 31,138.21 and the NSE benchmark Nifty settled 56.20 points lower at 9,573.8. Although selling pressure was visible across all the sectors, banking, auto and realty stocks were the worst hit in today's trade. Nifty Bank, the banking sub-index of NSE, shed 0.81 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1.98 per cent.
Markets opened marginally higher today but profit taking crept in immediately after opening as caution prevailed ahead of nation-wide launch of goods and services tax (GST) on July 1. Global factors such as falling crude oil prices also hit sentiments.
Markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
