Sensex Falls 184 Points, Nifty Settles Below 9,050; RIL Among Top Losers
Sensex fell nearly 200 points and Nifty settled below its crucial psychological level of 9,050 led by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: March 27, 2017 15:57 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex fell nearly 200 points and Nifty settled below its crucial psychological level of 9,050 led by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel. The Sensex ended 184 points lower at 29,237 and Nifty declined 63 points to shut shop at 9,045. In the intraday deals, the Indian benchmark indices opened lower tracking weak global cues and selling pressure in heavyweights added to the negative sentiment and at day's lowest, the Sensex fell as much as 258 points and Nifty touched intraday low of 9,024.65.
Reliance Industries was among the top Nifty losers, the stock fell 2.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,251 after Sebi banned the company and 12 others from equity derivatives trading for one year.
Sebi on Friday banned Reliance Industries and 12 others from equity derivatives trading for one year and directed the Mukesh Ambani-led firm to disgorge nearly Rs. 1,000 crore for "unlawful gains" made through alleged fraudulent trading in a nearly 10-year-old case.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 39 shares ended lower while only 12 stocks managed to close higher.
Idea Cellular was the top Nifty loser, the stock closed 3.63 per cent to settle at 87.60. Tata Steel, Hindalco, Lupin, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ONGC, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto were also among the laggards.
On the other hand, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Power and HDFC were among the notable gainers in the Nifty.
Selling pressure was visible across the sectors as all the sectoral indices ended lower. BSE metals index was the top sectoral loser, down 2.55 per cent. Oil & gas, auto and healthcare indices also ended with a loss of over 0.5 per cent.
The overall market breadth was negative as 1,630 shares ended lower while 1,158 closed higher on the BSE.
Story first published on: March 27, 2017 15:57 (IST)