Sensex Falls 318 Points On Weak Global Cues, Nifty Settles Below 9,050
Indian shares fell for third day in a row on Wednesday as banking, auto and FMCG shares came under heavy selling pressure amid weak global cues.
March 22, 2017 15:50 (IST)
Indian shares fell for third day in a row on Wednesday with Sensex plunging over 300 points and Nifty closing below its crucial psychological level of 9,050 as banking, auto and FMCG shares came under heavy selling pressure amid weak global cues. Overnight fall in Wall Street on doubts over US President Donald Trump's economic policies added to the negative sentiment on Asian share markets. Doubts on Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets in search of safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
The Sensex fell 318 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 29,168 and Nifty declined 91 points to settle at 9,030.
"The news from the U.S. was the trigger today, but we were expecting corrective and sideways movement as the market was already in an overbought zone. Nifty is consolidating. Midcap stocks have done good run-up and some profit-booking cannot be ruled out," said Vaishali Parekh, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
"Stocks in the metal and banking sectors had run up to a great extent and these sectors are feeling the pressure now," added Parekh.
From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 41 stocks ended lower while only 10 stocks managed to end on a positive note.
Bharti Airtel was the top Nifty loser, down 3.34 per cent to close at Rs 338.20 on market rumours that the company is planning to hike capex to Rs 30,000 crore in FY18 to take on the newly-formed Idea-Vodafone combine may be the reason behind the movement, said an analyst covering the stock, who did not wish to be named.
Tata Motors, ITC, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank were also among the laggards in the Nifty.
On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Lupin, Cipla and Sun Pharma were among the notable Nifty gainers.
The broader markets were in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices declined nearly a per cent each.
The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,828 stocks ended lower while 976 ended higher on the BSE.
