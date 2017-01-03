Sensex Down Nearly 50 Points, Energy Stocks Gain

Sensex was off day's low as banking shares pared losses. It was down 41 points at 26,555. Meanwhile the Nifty traded 7 points lower at 8,172.6. The Nifty Bank sub-index was up 0.16 per cent.Meanwhile, buying in energy, pharma and metal stocks also helped benchmark indices in paring losses.Among the Nifty Stocks, Yes Bank was the top gainer, up 2.03 per cent followed by Power Grid, BHEL, IndusInd Bank and BPCL, which were up between 1-2 per cent each.

Indian shares edged lower after opening marginally higher on Tuesday. The Sensex was down 71 points at 26,524.42 and the Nifty traded 22 points lower at 8,157 as auto stocks came under selling pressure. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top five losers in Nifty, down 0.6-1.4 per cent.Meanwhile, banking shares also extended losses to the second straight day after many banks cut their benchmark lending rates. Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI were down between 0.65-1.4 per cent each. The banking sub-index of NSE, Nifty Bank was down 0.67 per cent.Rupee opens higher at 68.13 per dollar against Monday's close of 68.22.Asian stocks extended gains on Tuesday after European shares surged to their highest in a year yesterday. Markets were buoyed by signs of solid factory growth in China and Europe, giving the global manufacturing sector a solid boost heading into the new year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent as most regional markets reopened after the New Year holiday. It ended 2016 with a 3.7 per cent gain, its best year in four.

Japan was closed for an extended New Year holiday.