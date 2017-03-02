Sensex Falls On Profit-Booking After Hitting Fresh 52-Week Peak
Selling pressure was visible across the sectors with real estate, power, banking, oil & gas, pharma and FMCG shares among the top decliners.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
Last Updated: March 02, 2017 15:55 (IST)
The Sensex and Nifty succumbed to profit-booking and ended in the negative territory after hitting fresh 52-week high earlier in the day. The Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking overnight gains in US markets where the Dow Jones for the first time ever moved above 21,000 level after US President Donald Trump's in his first speech to Congress said he wanted to boost the US economy with a "massive" tax relief and make a $1 trillion push on infrastructure. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers, earnings from India Inc, a supportive Budget and strong global markets have lifted the sentiment on Dalal Street. The Nifty has already rallied over 10 per cent so far this year.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL said Nifty could hit new highs before announcement of state election results on March 11. The Nifty had hit an all-time high of 9,119 on March 4, 2015.
Meanwhile, in today's session the Sensex touched fresh 52-week high of 29,145.62 and Nifty moved closer to key 9,000 level before traders took profits off the table.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 ended lower while 15 closed higher.
BPCL was the top Nifty loser, down 6.7 per cent to settle at Rs 635.15. Idea Cellular, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the top losers in the Nifty.
The broader markets also faced massive profit taking as the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell close to 1.5 per cent each.
Among the individual shares, Wockhardt today fell sharply by nearly 7 per cent after the company said the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to its step down subsidiary Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc.
DLF slumped 8 per cent to close at Rs 140 on account of profit booking after rallying 33 per cent in past three months. Real estate major DLF's promoters will enter into an exclusive pact with Singapore's GIC to sell their 40 per cent stake in the company's rental arm, DCCDL Ltd, for an estimated amount of up to Rs. 13,000 crore.
