Sensex Falls 111 Points On Profit Taking, Nifty Settles At 9,304

Indian shares retreated further on Friday from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: April 28, 2017 16:02 (IST)
Sensex fell over 100 points and Nifty retreated further on Friday from record highs hit earlier this week as investors booked profits in recent outperformers like ITC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen and Toubro ahead of a long weekend. 

The benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty gained 2 percent this week. The rally in stock markets is happening on back of hopes of improving corporate earnings. Meanwhile, accelerating economic growth lifted the indexes to all-time highs.

"Markets have been rising for so long. Any selloff can be partly attributed to profit taking, especially ahead of the three-day weekend," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.  

Indian markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The Sensex ended 111 points lower at 29,918 and Nifty declined 38 points to settle at 9,304.

From the Nifty basket of shares, 26 ended higher while 25 ended lower. Bharti Infratel, ITC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Indian Oil were among the losers. On the other hand, ONGC was the top Nifty gainer, up 4 per cent to close at Rs 187. Maruti Suzuki touched record high of Rs 6,589.80, a day after the carmaker reported its March quarter earnings. SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers.

On the sectoral front, FMCG, capital goods, IT, realty and oil & gas indices ended lower while banking, metal and healthcare indices ended higher.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices with small-cap index closing 0.6 per cent higher while the mid-cap index jumped 0.17 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)
 

