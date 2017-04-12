Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Infosys Gains Ahead Of Earnings

Indian shares fell after a flat opening on Wednesday as traders resort to profit booking ahead of the start of fourth quarter earnings season and nervousness across other Asian shares. The Sensex fell over 140 points to 29,643 and the Nifty shed around 0.5 per cent or 44 points to 9,190.



Selling was visible across the sectors with banking, auto, infra and pharma sub-indices shading between 0.4-0.8 per cent.



Among Nifty stocks, Grasim Industries was the top loser, down 1.75 per cent followed by Tata Motors DVR, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, which fell between 1.2-1.7 per cent.

India's second biggest IT outsourcer Infosys, which will kick off the fourth quarter earnings season tomorrow, was up 0.67 at Rs 973.70. Analysts polled by NDTV expect Infosys to report 1.2-1.5 per cent sequential growth in dollar revenue for the March quarter. Infosys shares have corrected nearly 5 per cent in last one month compared to over 2 per cent gain for the benchmark Sensex.Meanwhile, Eicher Motors was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.54 per cent. Citi has increased target price on the stock to Rs 30,000. Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India were the other gainers in the Nifty.Midcap and smallcap shares also succumb to profit booking. The BSE midcap index was down 0.65 per cent while BSE smallcap index traded 0.84 per cent lower.