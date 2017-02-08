Sensex Recovers, After A Knee Jerk Reaction To RBI Policy

The Sensex fell over 150 points while the broader Nifty traded below its crucial psychological level of 8,750 after the Reserve Bank of India disappointed Dalal Street by keeping interest rates unchanged dashing hopes of market participants, who were expecting at least a 25 basis points rate cut on the back of falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget.



The Sensex in a knee-jerk reaction to the RBI's policy stance fell as much as 186 points to hit intraday low of 28,149 and Nifty declined 53 points to hit low of 8,715.



The Reserve Bank of India citing upward risk to inflation kept the repo rates unchanged.

"Excluding food and fuel, inflation has been unyielding at 4.9 per cent since September. While some part of this inertial behaviour is attributable to the turnaround in international crude prices since October - which fed into prices of petrol and diesel embedded in transport and communication - a broad-based stickiness is discernible in inflation, particularly in housing, health, education, personal care and effects (excluding gold and silver) as well as miscellaneous goods and services consumed by households," the RBI said in its statement.Meanwhile, the monetary policy committee has also changed its policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative", which signals that RBI could go for a prolonged pause on further cuts, says Dwijendra Srivastava, CIO of fixed income of Sundaram Mutual.In a statement, the RBI said, "The committee decided to change the stance from accommodative to neutral while keeping the policy rate on hold to assess how the transitory effects of demonetisation on inflation and the output gap play out."Rate-sensitive banking shares were among the worst in trades and were witnessing selling pressure. The Nifty Bank index declined 1 per cent or 194 points to 20,133. Real estate shares were which were witnessing buying earlier in the day also came under selling pressure while auto shares came off the intraday high levels.All the banking shares were trading with a negative bias with Punjab National Bank falling the most (2.4 per cent). Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were down over a per cent each.India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 25 basis points after the central bank kept the policy rate on hold for a second meeting in a row and changed its stance from "accommodative" to "neutral."The 10-year bond yield was at 6.66 per cent as of 2:51 pm, up from its 6.43 per cent close on Tuesday.